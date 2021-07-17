1inch Price Tops $2.01 on Major Exchanges (1INCH)

1inch (CURRENCY:1INCH) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. 1inch has a market capitalization of $362.21 million and approximately $200.11 million worth of 1inch was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, 1inch has traded 19.9% lower against the US dollar. One 1inch coin can now be bought for approximately $2.01 or 0.00006349 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get 1inch alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003156 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00048305 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002509 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00013810 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $249.98 or 0.00788705 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005807 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000358 BTC.

About 1inch

1inch is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2020. 1inch’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 179,986,860 coins. 1inch’s official Twitter account is @1inchExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 1inch is 1inch.exchange/#

According to CryptoCompare, “The independent board of the 1inch Foundation has released 1INCH, a governance and utility token. The 1inch Foundation intends to support the adoption of the 1INCH token via the permissionless and decentralized 1inch Network.The 1INCH token will be used to govern all 1inch Network protocols, taking governance in the DeFi space to a new level. Instant governance is a new kind of governance where the community can participate, benefit and vote for specific protocol settings without any barrier to entry. The key feature of the 1inch Liquidity Protocol version 2 is the price impact fee. This is a fee that grows with price slippage to ensure that liquidity providers and 1INCH token stakers earn significantly more on volatility. “

Buying and Selling 1inch

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1inch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1inch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1inch using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 1inch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1inch and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.