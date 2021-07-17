19,503 Shares in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 19,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.13% of Driven Brands as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Driven Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new stake in Driven Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Driven Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $766,000.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Driven Brands from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Driven Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Driven Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Driven Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

Shares of NASDAQ DRVN opened at $28.57 on Friday. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.26 and a 1 year high of $35.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.31.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $329.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

