188,215 Shares in Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 188,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,112,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.51% of Vor Biopharma as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,318,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Vor Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $33,094,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in Vor Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $2,394,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Vor Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $1,391,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in Vor Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $862,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vor Biopharma alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vor Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vor Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

Shares of VOR opened at $15.69 on Friday. Vor Biopharma Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.68 and a 52-week high of $63.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.13. The stock has a market cap of $582.60 million and a P/E ratio of -0.07.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.16. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vor Biopharma Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vor Biopharma

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Vor Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vor Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.