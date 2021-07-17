160,632 Shares in TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSAU) Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSAU) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 160,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in TB SA Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in TB SA Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in TB SA Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $392,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in TB SA Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $493,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TB SA Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $985,000.

TBSAU stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. TB SA Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $9.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.94.

