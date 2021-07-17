15,343 Shares in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) Bought by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SC. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Santander Consumer USA in the first quarter worth $42,257,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Santander Consumer USA in the fourth quarter worth $21,026,000. WS Management Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the first quarter worth $18,131,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the first quarter worth $11,610,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 3,866.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 406,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,008,000 after purchasing an additional 396,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

SC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Santander Consumer USA in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Compass Point downgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Santander Consumer USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Santander Consumer USA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.67.

Shares of NYSE:SC opened at $40.45 on Friday. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.03 and a 12-month high of $41.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 51.93 and a quick ratio of 51.93.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.97. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Santander Consumer USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.66%.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

