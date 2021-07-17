$13.48 Billion in Sales Expected for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) will post $13.48 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Accenture’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.34 billion and the highest is $13.69 billion. Accenture posted sales of $10.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, September 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accenture will report full-year sales of $50.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $50.43 billion to $50.80 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $55.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $52.84 billion to $57.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Accenture.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACN. Cowen lifted their price objective on Accenture from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Accenture in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $309.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.13.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $3.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $311.91. 2,666,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,079,107. Accenture has a 52 week low of $210.42 and a 52 week high of $317.12. The firm has a market cap of $197.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $754,546.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,975,133.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total value of $170,500.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,422 shares in the company, valued at $50,598,960.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,300 shares of company stock worth $2,997,235. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

