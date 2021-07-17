12,676 Shares in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Acquired by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 12,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMCX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in AMC Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in AMC Networks by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 414,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,544,000 after purchasing an additional 22,683 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AMC Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in AMC Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,354,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in AMC Networks by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 70,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 18,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $1,942,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 686,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,325,479.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

AMCX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AMCX opened at $55.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.63. AMC Networks Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.16 and a 1 year high of $83.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $1.31. AMC Networks had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 63.69%. The firm had revenue of $691.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other.

