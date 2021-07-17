10,545 Shares in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR) Purchased by MBA Advisors LLC

MBA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $280,000. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 31.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 52.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 10,360 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF alerts:

SRVR stock opened at $41.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.78. Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF has a 12 month low of $32.31 and a 12 month high of $41.53.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.