100,000 Shares in Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GSAQU) Purchased by Shaolin Capital Management LLC

Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GSAQU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $183,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Global Synergy Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $197,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Global Synergy Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Global Synergy Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $355,000.

OTCMKTS:GSAQU opened at $10.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.06. Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $10.80.

Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

