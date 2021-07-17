1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Director Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon Sells 256,033 Shares

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Director Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 256,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total transaction of $5,512,390.49.

FLWS opened at $28.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.71. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.51 and a twelve month high of $39.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.26.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $474.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.90 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 12.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,165,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,616,000 after purchasing an additional 579,027 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 237.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 658,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,185,000 after purchasing an additional 463,393 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 143.6% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 575,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,876,000 after purchasing an additional 339,000 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,560,794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,581,000 after purchasing an additional 329,762 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 36.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 616,949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,034,000 after purchasing an additional 165,258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FLWS. DA Davidson upgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

