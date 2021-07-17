$1.61 Million in Sales Expected for Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) will post $1.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.03 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $37.35 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 95.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $6.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.80 million to $6.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $31.72 million, with estimates ranging from $11.10 million to $57.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Agios Pharmaceuticals.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $26.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $28.18. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.48% and a negative net margin of 161.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AGIO shares. Raymond James began coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.82.

Shares of NASDAQ AGIO traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.04. The company had a trading volume of 346,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,591. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $32.47 and a 12-month high of $62.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.86.

In other news, insider Christopher Bowden sold 4,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $256,250.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,186,090.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Carman Alenson sold 1,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.61, for a total value of $109,480.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,480.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,307 shares of company stock worth $1,916,704. 3.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,679,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,669,000 after buying an additional 194,900 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,537,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,295,000 after buying an additional 336,090 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,543,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,352,000 after buying an additional 20,079 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 468.2% during the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,841,000 after purchasing an additional 891,047 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,556,000.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA (enasidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

