$1.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.51 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kadant’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.59. Kadant reported earnings of $1.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kadant will report full year earnings of $6.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $6.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $6.98. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kadant.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $172.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.02 million. Kadant had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KAI shares. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Kadant from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

In related news, VP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,762 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $308,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Erin L. Russell sold 450 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,150 shares of company stock valued at $551,558. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Kadant by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kadant by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kadant by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kadant by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kadant by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KAI traded down $2.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $173.23. 14,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,007. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.33. Kadant has a 1-year low of $104.15 and a 1-year high of $189.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Kadant’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies critical components and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, profiling systems, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

