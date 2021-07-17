-$1.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.47) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cedar Fair’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.09) to ($1.18). Cedar Fair posted earnings per share of ($2.35) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cedar Fair will report full-year earnings of ($2.75) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.33) to ($2.39). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $3.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cedar Fair.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $9.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 million. The company’s revenue was down 81.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.83) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.38.

NYSE:FUN opened at $42.80 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.65. Cedar Fair has a 1-year low of $22.81 and a 1-year high of $52.50.

In other news, Director Matthew A. Ouimet sold 250,000 shares of Cedar Fair stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $11,727,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,979.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FUN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Cedar Fair by 2,658.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,723,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661,487 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Cedar Fair during the 1st quarter worth $42,170,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Cedar Fair by 407.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 957,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,555,000 after acquiring an additional 768,589 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Cedar Fair by 4,044.3% during the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 667,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,144,000 after acquiring an additional 651,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Cedar Fair by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,845,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,716,000 after acquiring an additional 537,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

