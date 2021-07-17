$1.16 Billion in Sales Expected for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to report $1.16 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.16 billion and the lowest is $1.15 billion. Carlisle Companies reported sales of $1.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will report full year sales of $4.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.39 billion to $4.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.72 billion to $5.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Carlisle Companies.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.78. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Carlisle Companies’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

CSL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.14.

Shares of NYSE CSL traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $193.58. 344,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,251. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $190.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.25. Carlisle Companies has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $197.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.23%.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total value of $2,436,208.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,896,817.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,624,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $761,086,000 after buying an additional 165,004 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,848,023 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $304,148,000 after purchasing an additional 69,593 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,060,283 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $174,501,000 after purchasing an additional 25,339 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,056,054 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $173,806,000 after purchasing an additional 7,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,053,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $173,422,000 after purchasing an additional 20,111 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

