-$0.39 EPS Expected for Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) to announce earnings per share of ($0.39) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Olema Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.42). The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Olema Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.71) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to ($1.63). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.78) to ($2.64). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Olema Pharmaceuticals.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.67.

OLMA stock traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $24.46. 221,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,704. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $19.41 and a 12 month high of $60.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.57.

In related news, CTO Cyrus Harmon sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $297,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,102,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,332,972.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kinney Horn sold 57,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $1,394,976.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,265 shares of company stock worth $1,987,840 in the last 90 days. 23.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $199,000. American Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

Earnings History and Estimates for Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA)

