$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) will announce $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for NuStar Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. NuStar Energy posted earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 450%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that NuStar Energy will report full year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $1.89. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $2.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NuStar Energy.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $361.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.71 million. NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 31.00% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. NuStar Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NuStar Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NuStar Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

NuStar Energy stock opened at $17.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 2.61. NuStar Energy has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $20.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 280.70%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,881 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in NuStar Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in NuStar Energy by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,401 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NuStar Energy by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in NuStar Energy by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,049 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

