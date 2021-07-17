-$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) will post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for IMAX’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.36) and the highest is ($0.26). IMAX posted earnings of ($0.44) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IMAX will report full-year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.35). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $1.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover IMAX.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $38.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.87 million. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 25.42% and a negative net margin of 77.57%.

Several research firms have weighed in on IMAX. Macquarie increased their target price on IMAX from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Benchmark increased their target price on IMAX from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Wedbush raised IMAX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered IMAX from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.60 to $18.60 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IMAX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.01.

NYSE:IMAX traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,216,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,076. IMAX has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $996.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.80.

In related news, insider Megan Colligan sold 10,916 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $254,233.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,545.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Ian Weissman sold 2,500 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,126. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMAX. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in IMAX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in IMAX by 11,150.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 11,262 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in IMAX in the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in IMAX in the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in IMAX in the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; digital projection systems; a digital theater control systems; and a digital audio systems.

