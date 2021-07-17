$0.22 EPS Expected for Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Global Medical REIT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. Global Medical REIT posted earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will report full year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.95. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.14. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Global Medical REIT.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.19). Global Medical REIT had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 3.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GMRE. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Global Medical REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Global Medical REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

NYSE GMRE opened at $15.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.83. The firm has a market cap of $929.54 million, a PE ratio of -89.94 and a beta of 0.74. Global Medical REIT has a 52-week low of $11.09 and a 52-week high of $15.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is presently 93.18%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 9,628 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Global Medical REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $177,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 635.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 62,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 54,029 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 18,812 shares in the last quarter. 67.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

