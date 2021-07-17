$0.13 EPS Expected for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) will report $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Macy’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. Macy’s posted earnings per share of ($0.81) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 116%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Macy’s will report full year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.38. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $2.59. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Macy’s.

Get Macy's alerts:

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.80. Macy’s had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

M has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Macy’s from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Macy’s from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet raised Macy’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Macy’s from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Macy’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.63.

Shares of M opened at $16.94 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Macy’s has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $22.30. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.08.

In other Macy’s news, Director C Elisa D. Garcia sold 103,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $2,086,360.26. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $26,446.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,583.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 277,764 shares of company stock valued at $5,398,999. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of M. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 66.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. 79.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Macy’s (M)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.