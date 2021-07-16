ZUSD (ZUSD) Price Tops $1.01 on Top Exchanges

ZUSD (CURRENCY:ZUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 15th. One ZUSD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00003151 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ZUSD has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. ZUSD has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and $16,692.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00041349 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.32 or 0.00110582 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.74 or 0.00149492 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,915.70 or 0.99934950 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003115 BTC.

ZUSD Coin Profile

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

Buying and Selling ZUSD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

