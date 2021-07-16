Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Takes Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 26,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,063,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,445,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,169,000 after acquiring an additional 660,152 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,214,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,307 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,089,275,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 53.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,886,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,450,000 after buying an additional 5,180,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,015,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,963,000 after buying an additional 488,828 shares in the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.92.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $1,625,731.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,365.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 6,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total value of $533,880.00. Insiders have sold 31,665 shares of company stock worth $2,672,670 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $84.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $128.75 billion, a PE ratio of -47.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.68. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $51.92 and a 52-week high of $89.98.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 74.73%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Read More: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.