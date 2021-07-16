Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Sells 9,100 Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lowered its position in shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) by 35.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Magna International were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Magna International by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Magna International by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 26,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Magna International in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 58.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MGA stock opened at $87.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.26. Magna International Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.08 and a 52 week high of $104.28. The company has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Magna International Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.25%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MGA. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Magna International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Magna International from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Edward Jones raised shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Magna International from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Magna International from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.38.

Magna International Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

