Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Purchases New Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 140,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total value of $12,665,274.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 921,053 shares in the company, valued at $83,115,822.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 78,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total transaction of $6,974,177.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 921,053 shares in the company, valued at $81,365,822.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,656,272 shares of company stock worth $230,663,723 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

BX stock opened at $102.50 on Friday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $49.26 and a one year high of $102.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.34.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.77%.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

