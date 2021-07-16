Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Makes New Investment in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 48,700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $402,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,457 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $53.77 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $55.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.85.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Read More: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.