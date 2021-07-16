ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) Raised to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ZTE from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised ZTE from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ZTE from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, July 10th.

Shares of ZTCOY opened at $6.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.54. ZTE has a one year low of $4.31 and a one year high of $6.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 0.98.

ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter. ZTE had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 5.39%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ZTE will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.0626 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. ZTE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

ZTE Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and information technology (IT) solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Government and Corporate Business, and Consumer Business. The company offers wireless products, such as baseband units, AAU series, ultra-broadband radio series, indoor coverage, small cell base station series, and microwave products.

