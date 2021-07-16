Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Zscaler by 21.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 463.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 39.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZS. Cowen upped their price objective on Zscaler from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist upgraded Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Zscaler from $215.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Zscaler from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zscaler has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.19.

In other news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 25,984 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.43, for a total value of $5,727,653.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,785. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,303 shares of company stock valued at $31,557,037. 21.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZS stock opened at $219.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.81 and a 1 year high of $236.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.51 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $198.45.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 38.30%. The firm had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

