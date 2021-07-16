ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Director John Constantine Sells 22,500 Shares

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Director John Constantine sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total transaction of $1,851,975.00.

NASDAQ ZI opened at $49.75 on Friday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.83 and a 1 year high of $60.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $19.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,243.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.99.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.49 million. The company’s revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ZI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 132.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,419,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,411,000 after buying an additional 6,506,257 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 33.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,400,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,485 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,215,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,303,000 after purchasing an additional 236,899 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,361,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,467,000 after purchasing an additional 216,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $76,548,000. Institutional investors own 48.36% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

