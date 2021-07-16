Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Purchased by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 660,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,452 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $105,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 97,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,528,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 94,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,053,000 after acquiring an additional 6,611 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 53,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,628,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,011,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $482,004,000 after acquiring an additional 987,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,409,141 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $545,735,000 after acquiring an additional 31,314 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Arthur J. Higgins purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $171.58 per share, for a total transaction of $171,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $153.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $31.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $163.28. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.10 and a 52-week high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 16.93%.

ZBH has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Truist raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.35.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

