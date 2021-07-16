ZeuxCoin (ZUC) Price Tops $0.0011

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded down 26.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 16th. One ZeuxCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ZeuxCoin has traded 37.5% higher against the US dollar. ZeuxCoin has a market cap of $209,051.35 and $17.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00048914 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002648 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00014301 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.75 or 0.00834645 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005798 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000350 BTC.

ZeuxCoin (CRYPTO:ZUC) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 coins. ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ZeuxCoin is medium.com/zeux . ZeuxCoin’s official website is www.zeux.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeux is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem company, building the world's first crypto mobile payment app that uses the world’s first integrated crypto & fiat investment platform. By partnering with a long list of financial institutions in both the fiat and crypto worlds, Zeux are merging these different financial services combining mobile payment, banking, and investment services into one application. ZUC is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeuxCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZeuxCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

