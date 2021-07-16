Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) Shares Gap Down to $11.09

Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.09, but opened at $10.83. Zepp Health shares last traded at $10.75, with a volume of 563 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $659.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.40.

Get Zepp Health alerts:

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $175.11 million for the quarter. Zepp Health had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 2.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Zepp Health during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Zepp Health in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Zepp Health during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Zepp Health during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Zepp Health during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Zepp Health Company Profile (NYSE:ZEPP)

Zepp Health Corporation, a biometric and activity data-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and a range of accessories, including bands, watch straps, earphones, sportswear, home gym, treadmill, etc.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Zepp Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zepp Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.