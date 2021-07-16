Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 32.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 104,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 49,874 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $13,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZEN. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zendesk by 1,428.6% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Zendesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zendesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zendesk alerts:

Shares of ZEN opened at $135.89 on Friday. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.19 and a 1 year high of $166.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.41 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.20.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Zendesk had a negative net margin of 20.58% and a negative return on equity of 27.25%. The firm had revenue of $298.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zendesk news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total value of $5,785,357.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 835,240 shares in the company, valued at $110,134,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $55,112.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 628 shares in the company, valued at $84,830.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,677 shares of company stock worth $18,559,258. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ZEN shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Zendesk from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.57.

Zendesk Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.