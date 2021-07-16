Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Chairman Michael C. Jonas Sells 13,399 Shares of Stock

Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Chairman Michael C. Jonas sold 13,399 shares of Zedge stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total transaction of $248,283.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSEAMERICAN ZDGE opened at $17.19 on Friday. Zedge, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $19.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a current ratio of 5.58. The stock has a market cap of $234.82 million, a PE ratio of 40.93 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.24.

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Zedge had a net margin of 33.80% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZDGE. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zedge by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 619,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after buying an additional 25,259 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zedge by 168.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 252,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after buying an additional 158,596 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Zedge by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 196,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after buying an additional 13,430 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zedge by 310.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 109,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 82,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zedge by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 20,198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ZDGE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zedge from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Zedge in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

Zedge Company Profile

Zedge, Inc engages in the provision of content platforms for smart phone personalization. The firm enables its consumers to personalize their mobile devices with free ring tones, wallpapers, home screen widgets, app icons, and notification sounds. Its users can access content via smart phone app, called Zedge.

