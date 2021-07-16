Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Chairman Michael C. Jonas Sells 13,399 Shares of Stock

Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Chairman Michael C. Jonas sold 13,399 shares of Zedge stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total transaction of $248,283.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NYSEAMERICAN ZDGE opened at $17.19 on Friday. Zedge, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $19.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a current ratio of 5.58. The stock has a market cap of $234.82 million, a PE ratio of 40.93 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.24.
Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Zedge had a net margin of 33.80% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 million for the quarter.
Several research analysts have issued reports on ZDGE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zedge from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Zedge in a research report on Friday, June 11th.
Zedge Company Profile
Zedge, Inc engages in the provision of content platforms for smart phone personalization. The firm enables its consumers to personalize their mobile devices with free ring tones, wallpapers, home screen widgets, app icons, and notification sounds. Its users can access content via smart phone app, called Zedge.
Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Zedge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zedge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.