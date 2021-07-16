Zebra Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS)

Zebra Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) by 48.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,596 shares during the quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alerus Financial were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Alerus Financial by 13.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 936,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,893,000 after acquiring an additional 111,610 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alerus Financial by 35.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 252,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after buying an additional 65,955 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Alerus Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 202,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,032,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Alerus Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 9,104 shares in the last quarter. 36.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALRS traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.49. 31 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,511. Alerus Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $17.88 and a 12-month high of $34.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $506.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.82.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $62.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.12 million. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 16.95%. Analysts predict that Alerus Financial Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Alerus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alerus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Alerus Financial Profile

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, checking accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

