Zebra Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,387,000. Otter Tail accounts for 1.5% of Zebra Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Otter Tail during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OTTR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Otter Tail in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

NASDAQ:OTTR traded up $0.73 on Friday, hitting $51.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,577. Otter Tail Co. has a one year low of $35.36 and a one year high of $50.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.39.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $261.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Otter Tail Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

Read More: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.