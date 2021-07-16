Zebra Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 21,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,000. Acushnet comprises 1.0% of Zebra Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOLF. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Acushnet by 25.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Acushnet by 134.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Acushnet during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Acushnet during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Acushnet in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GOLF traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.22. 1,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,166. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $32.42 and a one year high of $54.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $580.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.29 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Acushnet’s payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

In other news, Director Yoon Soo (Gene) Yoon sold 650,000 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $31,642,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,339.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

GOLF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist raised their price objective on Acushnet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Acushnet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.71.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

