Zebra Capital Management LLC Has $1.12 Million Stake in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 82.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,050 shares during the quarter. MYR Group makes up approximately 1.2% of Zebra Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Zebra Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of MYR Group worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,034,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,489,000 after acquiring an additional 208,023 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in MYR Group by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 695,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,814,000 after purchasing an additional 99,568 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in MYR Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 413,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,615,000 after purchasing an additional 19,037 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in MYR Group by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 291,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,876,000 after purchasing an additional 28,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in MYR Group by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 279,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,058,000 after purchasing an additional 102,136 shares during the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MYR Group alerts:

In other news, Director William A. Koertner sold 5,000 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total transaction of $412,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,719,746. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,239,500 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MYR Group stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,339. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. MYR Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.27 and a 1 year high of $92.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.08.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.54. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $592.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.86 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MYR Group Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MYR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG).

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.