ZClassic (ZCL) Market Cap Hits $1.53 Million

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000523 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $1.53 million and $2,645.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $94.14 or 0.00297744 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.25 or 0.00120964 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.41 or 0.00165749 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007005 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003026 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000027 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,251,779 coins. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.