Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Insider Sells $1,359,360.00 in Stock

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) insider Harald Reinhart sold 8,000 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.92, for a total transaction of $1,359,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Harald Reinhart also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 16th, Harald Reinhart sold 8,000 shares of Zai Lab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.71, for a total transaction of $1,301,680.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Harald Reinhart sold 8,000 shares of Zai Lab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.66, for a total value of $1,293,280.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Harald Reinhart sold 16,000 shares of Zai Lab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.10, for a total value of $2,497,600.00.

NASDAQ:ZLAB opened at $170.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.31. Zai Lab Limited has a 1-year low of $71.79 and a 1-year high of $193.54.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($1.78). The firm had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zai Lab Limited will post -5.78 EPS for the current year.

ZLAB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Zai Lab from $205.73 to $211.23 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Zai Lab from $165.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZLAB. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Zai Lab in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zai Lab by 50.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Zai Lab in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Zai Lab in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

