Zacks Investment Research Upgrades POSCO (NYSE:PKX) to Buy

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $85.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.97% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “POSCO, formerly known as Pohang Iron & Steel Company Ltd., manufactures hot and cold rolled steel products, heavy plate and other steel products for the construction and shipbuilding industries. “

Get POSCO alerts:

Separately, UBS Group cut shares of POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Shares of NYSE PKX opened at $75.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.15. POSCO has a 1 year low of $38.26 and a 1 year high of $92.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.79.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 3.87%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that POSCO will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of POSCO by 310.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,020,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,704,000 after buying an additional 772,047 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of POSCO by 2.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 902,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,129,000 after purchasing an additional 17,965 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in POSCO by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 857,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,937,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC increased its position in POSCO by 0.3% during the first quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 247,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,888,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of POSCO by 0.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 168,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. 3.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About POSCO

POSCO, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on POSCO (PKX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for POSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.