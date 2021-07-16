Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) to Buy

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.75 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.74% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. develops environmentally safe bio-based products. The Company specializes in the discovery, development, and marketing of natural products for weed, pest, water resource, and plant disease management. It offers crop protection products for conventional and organic crop production, including herbicides for weed control, fungicides for plant disease control, nematicides for parasitic roundworm control, insecticides for insect and mite killers and plant growth regulators that growers use to increase crop yields, enhance plant health, manage pest resistance, and reduce chemical residues. Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. is headquartered in Davis, California. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (up previously from $2.50) on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of Marrone Bio Innovations stock opened at $1.37 on Wednesday. Marrone Bio Innovations has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.58.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.06 million. Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative return on equity of 56.55% and a negative net margin of 41.25%. On average, analysts expect that Marrone Bio Innovations will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Pamela G. Marrone sold 17,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total value of $25,340.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela G. Marrone sold 15,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total value of $25,453.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,261,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,821,402.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,622 shares of company stock worth $99,066 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,549,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,419,000 after acquiring an additional 477,972 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,227,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 614,747 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 218.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 587,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 403,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations by 391.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 209,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.11% of the company’s stock.

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc discovers, develops, produces, and promotes biological products for pest management, plant nutrition, and plant health in the United States and internationally. Its products include Emergen, Foramin, Foramin ST, Pacesetter, UBP, and UBP ST for increasing crop health, yield, and quality; Grandevo, a bioinsecticide that controls sucking and chewing insects through feeding; Haven, a plant health product to reduce sun stress and dehydration; Jet-Ag and Jet-Oxide peroxyacetic acid sanitizers that prevent, suppress, eliminate, and control algae, fungi, and bacterial diseases in agriculture and horticultural industries; and Majestene, a bionematicide to control soil-dwelling nematodes and certain soil borne insects.

