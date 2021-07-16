Zacks Investment Research Upgrades HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) to “Hold”

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HyreCar Inc. operates as a platform as a service company. It offers a car-sharing platform which allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers. HyreCar Inc. is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

Get HyreCar alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of HyreCar from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of HYRE stock opened at $15.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.05 million, a P/E ratio of -15.98 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. HyreCar has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $24.21.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 million. HyreCar had a negative net margin of 68.17% and a negative return on equity of 304.85%. As a group, research analysts forecast that HyreCar will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert Scott Brogi sold 72,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $1,241,888.93. Also, Director Grace Mellis sold 32,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.42, for a total transaction of $563,502.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 253,652 shares in the company, valued at $4,418,617.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,677 shares of company stock worth $1,961,991 over the last quarter. 14.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HyreCar by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 312,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of HyreCar by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 13,882 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in HyreCar by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 14,763 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in HyreCar by 292.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 127,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 94,913 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in HyreCar during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

About HyreCar

HyreCar Inc, together with subsidiaries, operates a web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. HyreCar Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HyreCar (HYRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HyreCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HyreCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.