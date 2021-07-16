Zacks Investment Research Lowers Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yumanity Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company involved in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company’s product candidate includes YTX-7739.Yumanity Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc., is based in BOSTON. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on YMTX. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Yumanity Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a buy rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Yumanity Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

YMTX stock opened at $10.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Yumanity Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $36.80.

Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yumanity Therapeutics will post -3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 208,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 78,175 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 219,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 86,956 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

About Yumanity Therapeutics

Yumanity Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of treatments for neurodegenerative diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses on discovering disease-modifying therapies to treat Parkinson's disease, dementia with Lewy bodies, multiple system atrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, frontotemporal lobar degeneration, and Alzheimer's diseases.

