Zacks Investment Research Lowers Team (NYSE:TISI) to Sell

Team (NYSE:TISI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Team, Inc. is a professional, full-service provider of specialty industrial services. Team’s current industrial service offering encompasses on-stream leak repair, hot tapping, fugitive emissions monitoring, field machining, technical bolting, field valve repair, NDE inspection and field heat treating. All these services are required in maintaining high temperature, high pressure piping systems and vessels utilized extensively in the refining, petrochemical, power, pipeline, and other heavy industries. Team’s inspection services also serve the aerospace and automotive industries. “

Separately, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Team in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of NYSE TISI opened at $5.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $181.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.96. Team has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $13.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.29). Team had a negative return on equity of 28.00% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $194.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.20 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Team will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Team by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,121,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,052,000 after purchasing an additional 410,885 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its holdings in Team by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 2,507,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,333,000 after purchasing an additional 46,438 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Team by 332.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 558,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,436,000 after purchasing an additional 429,037 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Team by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 501,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 29,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Team by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,635,000 after purchasing an additional 28,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

