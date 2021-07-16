Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sandvik is a high-technology, engineering group with advanced products and a world-leading position within selected areas. Worldwide business activities are conducted through representation in 130 countries. “

SDVKY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Sandvik AB (publ) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup started coverage on Sandvik AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Sandvik AB (publ) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.00.

SDVKY opened at $26.35 on Tuesday. Sandvik AB has a 12-month low of $17.72 and a 12-month high of $29.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.37.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sandvik AB (publ) stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. It offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools. The company also provides mining and construction equipment and tools, such as crushers and screens, underground drill rigs and bolters, surface drill rigs, underground loaders and trucks, mechanical cutting equipment, rock tools and drills, and parts and services.

