Zacks Investment Research Lowers Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) to Sell

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Primo Water Corporation provides home and office bottled water delivery and water filtration services. It offers water dispensers, purified bottled water and self-service refill drinking water principally in the U.S. and Canada. Primo Water Corporation, formerly known as Cott Corporation, is based in TAMPA, FL. “

PRMW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Primo Water in a report on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Primo Water has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

Shares of Primo Water stock opened at $16.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.28 and a beta of 1.31. Primo Water has a twelve month low of $12.39 and a twelve month high of $17.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.55 million. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.43%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Primo Water will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jay Wells sold 91,300 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $1,553,013.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 313,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,328,569.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 46,895 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total transaction of $827,227.80. Insiders sold a total of 1,385,329 shares of company stock valued at $23,948,938 in the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Primo Water by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,279,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,621,000 after buying an additional 441,766 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Primo Water by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,172,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,149,000 after buying an additional 1,381,205 shares during the period. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in Primo Water by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,974,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,043,000 after buying an additional 694,957 shares during the period. P2 Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Primo Water by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,603,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,372,000 after buying an additional 585,566 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Primo Water by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,482,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,888,000 after buying an additional 117,735 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America, Europe, and Israel. The company offers bottled water, purified and spring bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, and coffee; and water dispensers and filtration equipment.

