Zacks Investment Research Lowers Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “INDUSTRIAS BACHOO began its operations in 1952 in the state of Sonora, Mexico, and has since grown into the country’s undisputed leader in poultry production and one of the wold’s top ten producer. It also produces and distributes eggs, swine and balanced feed. It is a vertically integrated company, with a nationwide distribution network and processing plants operating in conjunction with over 600 facilities located throughout Mexico. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Industrias Bachoco from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet raised Industrias Bachoco from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of IBA stock opened at $46.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.82. Industrias Bachoco has a 1-year low of $33.91 and a 1-year high of $48.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 3.52.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 5th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.01). Industrias Bachoco had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 8.66%. Research analysts anticipate that Industrias Bachoco will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be given a $0.4249 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is a positive change from Industrias Bachoco’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.40. Industrias Bachoco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in Industrias Bachoco by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Industrias Bachoco by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 79,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Industrias Bachoco by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Industrias Bachoco by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. 2.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Industrias Bachoco Company Profile

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. It operates in two segments, Poultry and Others. The company is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

