Zacks Investment Research Lowers Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring and owning well-located garden-style and mid-rise apartment properties. The Company owns apartment properties primarily in Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Indiana, Texas and Virginia. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is based in United States. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.06.

Shares of NYSE:IRT opened at $19.67 on Tuesday. Independence Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $19.50. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.67.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 7.54%. On average, research analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 145,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 93,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 75,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 93.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

