Zacks Investment Research Lowers Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) to Hold

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2021

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring and owning well-located garden-style and mid-rise apartment properties. The Company owns apartment properties primarily in Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Indiana, Texas and Virginia. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is based in United States. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.06.

Shares of NYSE:IRT opened at $19.67 on Tuesday. Independence Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $19.50. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.67.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 7.54%. On average, research analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 145,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 93,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 75,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 93.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Independence Realty Trust (IRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT)

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.