Zacks Investment Research Lowers Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heritage Commerce Corp. is the holding company of Heritage Bank of Commerce, Heritage Bank East Bay, Heritage Bank South Valley and Bank of Los Altos. The company offers a range of loans, primarily commercial, including real estate, construction, Small Business Administration), inventory and accounts receivable, and equipment loans. The company also accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market deposit accounts; and provides travelers’ checks, safe deposit, and other customary non-deposit banking services. “

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.13.

HTBK stock opened at $11.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $688.15 million, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.24. Heritage Commerce has a 52 week low of $6.13 and a 52 week high of $12.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 28.74% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $37.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.99 million. As a group, analysts predict that Heritage Commerce will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 82.54%.

In other news, Director Robert Moles sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $52,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,312.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,704,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,993,000 after acquiring an additional 18,476 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 640,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,829,000 after purchasing an additional 23,627 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 130.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 14,576 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 26,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,662,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,191,000 after purchasing an additional 832,326 shares in the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

