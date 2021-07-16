Zacks Investment Research Lowers Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) to Sell

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company is engaged in developing first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye using Clearside proprietary suprachoroidal space(TM) microinjector. Its products include CLS-1001 for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; CLS-1003 for the treatment of macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion; and CLS-1002 program for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $6.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Shares of CLSD stock opened at $5.29 on Wednesday. Clearside Biomedical has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $7.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.69.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 220.12% and a negative net margin of 591.23%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLSD. Acuta Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after buying an additional 635,000 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 214.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP raised its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,206,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,391,000 after buying an additional 248,635 shares in the last quarter. 30.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

