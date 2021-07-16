Zacks Investment Research Lowers Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Casa Systems, Inc. develops and provides digital cable video and broadband services. It offers fixed, mobile, optical and wireless network solutions for ultra-broadband services, carrier-grade solutions to cable service providers and cable network access solutions which incorporate RF engineering, high-density access aggregation, software innovation and extreme subscriber management capabilities. Casa Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Andover, MA. “

Get Casa Systems alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Casa Systems from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded Casa Systems from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Casa Systems has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.00.

NASDAQ:CASA opened at $7.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.74. Casa Systems has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $13.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $675.11 million, a P/E ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. Casa Systems had a return on equity of 44.62% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $104.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.73 million. Equities research analysts predict that Casa Systems will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William C. Styslinger III sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $511,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 513,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,379,412.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Weidong Chen sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total value of $562,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,530,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,912,926.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Casa Systems in the first quarter worth about $75,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Casa Systems by 159.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 83,713 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Casa Systems by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 162,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 55,231 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 26,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 572,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 142,500 shares in the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Casa Systems (CASA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Casa Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casa Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.